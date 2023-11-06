Damage To Duo Rail Bridge

ArcelorMittal-Liberia has notified the public that a section of the Duo rail bridge was severely damaged while equipment for the Phase II Project was being transported from Buchanan to Tokadeh.

The equipment on a flatcar behind the locomotive appears to have shifted and caught on the bridge truss as the train was moving north Saturday afternoon. The Duo Bridge spans the St. John River separating Nimba and Bong counties. Circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

There were no injuries or casualties to the train crew or members of the public. The adjoining vehicle and pedestrian bridge is closed for now, for public safety reasons.

The Ministry of Public Works and authorities of Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties have been notified, as engineers, safety and security officers from ArcelorMittal-Liberia have been deployed to the scene to assess necessary repairs.

