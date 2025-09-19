Cummings Urges Govt To Expand Drug War To Target Importers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, has urged the Liberian government to expand its war on drugs, to specifically target involved in the importation of the menace that is causing harm to the nation and its youthful population.

Liberia has declared an all-out war against drugs and other narcotics, raiding, arresting, indicting, prosecuting and sentencing as many citizens as possible.

A good number of citizens are behind, either being found guilty of drugs-related crimes and awaiting trial in to drugs, while the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has strengthened its resolve to raid every ghetto and user across the country.

But speaking in West Point Wednesday when he donated food items and assorted goods, Mr. Cummings has criticized the government’s current approach to handling the country’s growing drug problem.

He argued that efforts should not only concentrate on arresting users or tearing down ghettos but rather on dismantling the networks of those who import illicit substances.

The two times presidential candidate said drug addiction is a social crisis that requires a stronger focus on the root causes, stressing that real change will only come if authorities prioritize going after the “big fish” involved in trafficking.

However, residents of West Point thanked Mr. Cummings for the gesture, describing it as a timely intervention in the face of economic challenges.

Mr. Cummings assured the community of his continued commitment to working with Liberians in seeking practical and lasting solutions to pressing national issues, including drug abuse and poverty.

He emphasized his concern for disadvantaged youths and vulnerable groups in Liberia.