Cummings Doubts Elections’ Results

The Standard-bearer of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)/Alternative National Congress (ANC) Presidential Candidate, Alexander B. Cummings has provided his take on ongoing results from last Tuesday’s elections casting doubts about a fair and transparent process.

Mr. Cummings in a statement issued late recently, outlined several reservations with the outcomes of the October 10 polls and promised his supporters that the CPP will investigate and bring to light what has happened.

“Let me assure all of you that we will continue to do everything within our power to investigate and bring to light what has happened. I promise you that no matter how long it takes, everyone involved will answer,” said Mr. Cummings.

Cummings bemoaned that the announced results ridiculously defy common sense warning that this is sowing an unhealthy impression about Liberia’s democracy. “People are feeling robbed of their right to freely and fairly express their will and choice for leadership,” Mr. Alexander Cummings lamented.

Cummings furthermore noted that the scheme to allegedly rob the Liberian voters of their right to choose their leaders may be sophisticated and difficult to trace and prove, however, he believes that in the end, it undermines the country’s democracy and risks the security and stability of the country.

“The evil geniuses involved, and their co-conspirators may believe they can demoralize our right to vote. They may be thinking they can crush our desire to be governed democratically and live in peace. They are wrong,”

“They are underestimating the resolve of the Liberian people. Liberians are no fools. Our nation has paid dearly for our cherished democracy,” Cummings noted. Cummings stated that there should be no mistake that Liberians are determined to preserve their hard-won peace and democracy.

He averred that, “I have heard from many of our partisans, well-wishers, and supporters. I feel your disappointment. I share your pain. I understand your anger. But we must not lose hope, not in ourselves, and definitely not in our country; yet I called on all our supporters to continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding.”

Cummings reassuring his partisans said they would win in the end adding that there would be consequences for seeking to undermine Liberia’s young democracy and acting against the interests of the Liberian people.

“I call on all our partisans, sympathizers, and supporters to never give up on Liberia. Because of what we have dared to do, because of the spark for real change which we have started together – business will never be “as usual” in Liberia,”

“This country will be fixed, now or later! Liberians deserve better. This is a fact that cannot be denied in any ridiculous election result. The Liberian people want change,” Cummings noted.

As head of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)/Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Cummings entered the presidential 2023 race as one of two main rivals to incumbent President George Manneh Weah.