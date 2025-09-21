CSO Group Welcomes Minister Suspension, But Calls For His Arrest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Center for Transformation and Community Initiatives (CTCI) says it welcomes the swift decision by President Joseph Boakai to suspend Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Bryant Magill, following allegations of rape.

In a release issued over the weekend, the group said the decisive action demonstrates the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability, particularly in cases of gender-based violence.

“While we commend the President’s suspension of Mr. Magill, we strongly urge the Liberia National Police (LNP) to take immediate action to arrest and detain him pending the outcome of the investigation. It is crucial that the legal process be allowed to take its course without any undue delays or preferential treatment, the group said.

“CTCI believes that no individual, regardless of their position or status, is above the law. We call on the LNP to handle this case with the same diligence and seriousness as any other, ensuring that justice is served and the rights of the alleged victim are protected.”

The group added, “We also take this opportunity to reiterate our support for survivors of gender-based violence and to call for continued efforts to address this pervasive issue in our society. The suspension of Mr. Magill sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated, and we hope that it will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider similar actions.”

“We look forward to seeing this case through to its conclusion and trust that the LNP will act swiftly to ensure that justice is served, CTCI concluded.