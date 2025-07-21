CSA: CSA Boss Pledges Government’s Support for Specialized Pharmacy Education

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia, Liberia – July 19, 2025

The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) of Liberia, Hon. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., PhD, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery by supporting specialized training for pharmacists and healthcare professionals through national budget allocations and civil service reforms.

Delivering the keynote address at the official launch of the Monrovia Study Center of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP), Dr. Joekai described the establishment of the center as a historic milestone in Liberia’s journey toward pharmaceutical excellence and regional leadership in healthcare.

“This is more than the opening of a building. It is the rise of a vision born nearly 50 years ago in Monrovia a vision that West Africa can shape its own future through specialized pharmacy education,” Dr. Joekai declared. “Liberia is not just participating we are leading.”

The launch comes as Liberia currently holds the presidency of the WAPCP, a continental body aimed at advancing pharmacy practice and policy across West Africa. Dr. Joekai emphasized that Liberia’s leadership role is not symbolic but a demonstration of the country’s readiness to lead in science, medicine, and professional training.

He reminded attendees that this step represents a turning point for Liberia: “We are no longer waiting for the world to validate us. We are showing the world who we are.”

Responding to concerns raised by pharmacy professionals over the lack of support for fellows and interns, Dr. Joekai announced that the CSA is already integrating hundreds of healthcare workers into the national payroll, with a commitment to expand and sustain the effort.

“We have already placed over 600 healthcare interns onto the government payroll. This is not just about numbers—it’s about restoring dignity to those who carry the weight of our nation’s healthcare system,” he said.

He further assured the WAPCP leadership that efforts are underway to develop a structured transition plan for Liberians in specialist roles, currently filled by foreign professionals, ensuring they are supported through the national budget and positioned for long-term success.

Dr. Joekai called for stronger inter-institutional collaboration between the government, healthcare training institutions, and professional associations. He pledged CSA’s full partnership in the transformation of healthcare delivery.

“The CSA is not a bystander we are partners in this transformation. We will ensure that every healthcare professional is protected by law and empowered with the support they need,” he said.

He praised the Ministry of Health under Dr. Louise Kpoto for leading reforms, and commended all stakeholders who made the launch of the WAPCP center in Monrovia possible.

In an emotional moment, Dr. Joekai paid tribute to healthcare workers who have labored without recognition, pay, or support over the years, saying, “To the volunteer pharmacists, interns, and clinicians who served in silence your time is now. This is your moment.”

He described pharmacists as innovators and protectors“the critical link between diagnosis and recovery, policy and practice, sickness and survival.”

Dr. Joekai concluded his speech with a call to national pride and institutional resilience: “We may have been forgotten once, but never again. Liberia is rising, and we are ready.”

He encouraged young professionals and future pharmacy specialists to seize the opportunity now before them: “You are the next generation of experts, educators, and entrepreneurs. The story doesn’t end with us it begins with you.”

The event, held at Monrovia City Hall, brought together regional pharmacy leaders, government officials, academics, and healthcare professionals to celebrate what many described as the dawn of a new era in Liberia’s health sector.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.