CSA Boss Stresses Need for Strong Law Enforcement, Prevention

Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah Joekai has stressed the need for strong law enforcement and preventive measures against drug abuse to improve the quality of life for Liberians.

Director Joekai said,” Doing so will involve job creation and a rehabilitation center for drug addicts in the country.” He said preparing youths through education and providing healthcare through hospitals will improve Liberia’s economic growth and enhance the quality of life of citizens.

According to him, the ongoing threat of crime, drugs, and dissolution among young people undermines confidence in security and the justice system. The CSA boss also emphasized the need for professional training in Agricultural technology for youths to ensure food security and economic development.

Meanwhile, Director Joekai said providing farmers with access to better equipment, storage facilities, and professional training will reduce hunger and strengthen peace.

He spoke at the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord in Monrovia.

At the same time, the Executive Director of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation at the University of Liberia, Debey Sayndee, has underscored the importance of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord.

Director Sayndee said the day is celebrated not just because Liberia has peace, but to remember what twenty-two years of peace means for the citizens and the country, and the steps been taken, challenges faced, and successes celebrated.

He said the celebration is like a national dialogue, bringing together parties that signed the accord and Liberian experts to discuss peace.

German Ambassador to Liberia, Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, emphasizes the importance of reconciliation in Liberia’s future, particularly in the context of the Economic Crimes Court and War Crimes Court.

Ambassador Haselhuber said the Economic Crimes Court needs to be expedited to promote justice and reconciliation between perpetrators and victims.

The program was held under the theme: “Having a National Reflection on our Journey towards Peace.”