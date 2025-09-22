Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director Josiah Joekai, has lauded the leadership of the Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC’)s Executive Director for restoring stability and normalcy to the agency.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Retirement and honoring of 12 Dedicated long-serve Employees of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) the CSA Boss emphasized that the day’s celebration was not just about retirement—it was a recognition of the hard work and sacrifices that made the institution what it is today.

“These retirees have inspired us all,” Joekai said. “Their service proves that Liberia can and will improve if we support one another and equip our workers with the tools they need.” Joekai also highlighted the importance of teamwork and collective effort in building a better Liberia.

He urged current LRRRC staff to foster a culture of mutual respect and support, reminding them that progress is only possible when everyone works together.

He further noted that the Civil Service Agency (CSA), in collaboration with NASSCORP, has been working diligently to ensure that retirement processes—such as the C-1 form—are handled smoothly, allowing retirees to transition with dignity.

For his part, LRRRC Executive Director Jackson Paye, speaking at the event, echoed Joekai’s sentiments and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the retirees. He acknowledged their tireless efforts in elevating the LRRRC over the years. “You have laid a solid foundation,” Paye said, as he presented certificates of honor to the retirees. “Retirement is not the end—it’s the beginning of new opportunities.”

Among the honorees was Francis Gayflor, who commended the CSA for streamlining the benefits process, making retirement less daunting for public servants. His remarks reflected the gratitude shared by many of his fellow retirees.

Madam Helen Whitefield, speaking on behalf of the female retirees, delivered a poignant message about perseverance and purpose. She thanked her colleagues for their dedication and urged current LRRRC staff to remain committed to the commission’s mission. “Let our legacy be your motivation,” she said.

As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere was filled with pride and hope. The twelve retirees—each with a unique story of service—left behind not just positions, but a legacy of compassion, professionalism, and patriotism.

Their departure marks the end of an era, but their impact will continue to shape the future of the LRRRC and the lives it touches. Today, we are honoring 12 of our staff members after several years of dedication to the LRRRC.

The retirees served in various positions at the organization and served with passion. Some of them have worked for the commission for decades.

Jackson paye, some of you have worked so hard to ensure that this institution reaches this level. He said the workers did well by laying the foundation for LRRRC and were grateful to present a certificate and honor them. Don’t see retirement as the end of your life. You have other opportunities that you can take advantage of.

CSA Director: You’re doing very well, Mr. ED of LRRRC as normalcy has now returned to the agency. Recognizing your service is very important; we are here today because of your hard work in the past. He said the government of Liberia is proud of the retirees for their dedicated services.

Your service has inspired us to work harder. Don’t be told that Liberia can’t be a better place. When people want tools to work, let’s support them to work.

“We can only succeed if we work collectively, and when we as a team, the institution can succeed and make Liberia a better. place. He urged the workers at LRRRC to respect one another and support one another at all times.”

He added as part of giving decent retirement to former employees, CSA has been working with NassCrop to ensure that hindrances such as the C-1 form are smoothly conducted. He said he was so touched by the level of effort by the retirees and appreciated all of them for their hard work.

Francis Gayflor: “We appreciate the level of work done by the CSA that now enables to easily get their retirement benefits.”

Helen Whitefield: Commitment and dedication that made them retire today. She urged the workers of the LRRRC to remain committed to ensure that the work of the commission is done.

The event, held at the agency’s headquarters, was a celebration of decades of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Liberia’s humanitarian mission.