Criminal Court ‘B’ Judge Urges Speedy Trial

Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh, who presides over Criminal Court ‘B’ as part of the 1st Judicial Circuit of Montserrado County, during this August term, has made a compelling appeal for the Liberia National Bar Association to enhance its legal aid program.

The aim seeks to accelerate justice for 2,181 individuals currently in pretrial detention across the country.

As reported by Judge Wesseh, the prison population in Liberia, as of July 31, 2025, comprises about 2,181 pretrial detainees and 1,159 sentenced inmates.

While these figures may appear manageable in comparison to those in neighboring countries, they revealed troubling conditions within the correctional system, where detainees are confined in overcrowded and deteriorating prison facilities that pose serious health and safety risks to them.

Delivering a joint charge-sheet on behalf of Criminal Courts A, B, C, D and E of the 1st Judicial Circuit of Montserrado County, Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh clarified that these statistics are not intended to downplay the prison population but instead to highlight the dire circumstances faced by detainees due to overcrowding and insufficient rehabilitation and welfare oversight.

He reinforced the urgency of recent call made by Incoming Chief Justice Yamie Gbeisay about the critical need for new national prison facilities to alleviate the burden on the current system.

The judge pointed out that problems with correction and rehabilitation are worsened by incidents like jailbreaks.

He additional urged the Executive Branch through the Ministry of Justice to prioritize the development of new correctional facilities, especially as the National Palace of Correction in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, struggles to accommodate the growing population of detainees.

Referencing Article 21(e) of Liberia’s 1986 Constitution, Judge Wesseh asserted that no individual should endure torture or inhumane treatment while in custody. He highlighted that pretrial detainees should not be treated as convicted criminals unless proven guilty in a court of law.

He called on all legal professionals including prosecutors, defense attorneys, and court officials to fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring timely trials.

Judge Wesseh confirmed that the courts would take action to release individuals who exceed their statutory detention limits without valid justification, particularly those charged with minor offenses.

Stressing the necessity for judicial efficiency, the judge announced that he would proactively assign cases, with or without attorney consultation, to eliminate unnecessary delays in the justice process.

He also urged magistrates in adjacent courts to apply existing legal provisions that permit the release of defendants without bail if they are likely to appear for future court dates, which could significantly alleviate the strain on the prison system.

Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh has therefore called on the Ministry of Justice and the Public Defense Office to upgrade training programs for lawyers and prosecutors, acknowledging a decline in courtroom practices since rigorous training was standard nearly a decade ago.

He emphasized the necessity of ongoing training to uphold the integrity of court proceedings, ensuring all parties comprehend their roles and responsibilities during trials.

Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh has therefore cautioned potential jurors about the significance of fulfilling their civic duties, mentioning strict penalties for misconduct. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in court facilities, reminding everyone that littering could lead to prosecution.

With these statements, Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh officially opened the Criminal Assizes Courts A, B, C, D, and E of the 1st Judicial Circuit of Montserrado County as he presides over Criminal Court B; as part of the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Montserrado County for the August Term 2025, reaffirming a commitment to justice and legal accountability.