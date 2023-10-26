CPP Sets 12-Point Conditions For Support In Run-off

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has advanced 12-point agenda items for discussions and consideration as conditions for its support in the run-off to either the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), of President George Weah or the Unity Party (UP), of ex-Vice President Joseph Boakai.

CPP Standard Bearer Alexander Cummings told a news conference today that a CPP team led by Counselor Charlyne Brumskine will spearhead discussions with the CDC and the Unity Party that will determine which side the CPP will support in the run-off.

President Weah of the CDC and ex-Vice President Boakai on Tuesday, October 24 held seperate meeting with the CPP Standard Bearer seeking his support in the Run-off slated November 14, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The CPP, along with two other political parties, have expressed serious misbelief and doubts of the results of the Presidential poll and called for a forensic examination of the ballots with no cost to the National Elections Commission.

“Although, the announced results, which we are investigating do not give us power to directly drive the real change agenda, we know that without commitments to systemic change in how we have repeatedly governed ourselves we would simply play musical chairs with leaders only to keep doing the same thing over and over without any improvement in the lives of the people,” Cummings told journalists in Monrovia.

The CPP Standard Bearer said he refuses to be a partner in keeping the Liberian people, with a divided nation and a corrupt governing system, and has therefore requested the CPP team to engage the CDC and the Unity Party on the 12 point agenda for real change.

The 12-points advanced by the CPP include a commitment to gender equality, giving a minimum of 30 percent women participation in government, the establishment of National Youth Service program, and loan scheme for business development to assist Liberian entrepreneurs including women and youths.

Other commitments required are the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia to deal with the culture of impunity, undertake a review of the Liberian Constitution aimed at strengthening democratic governance and fostering unity, a major judicial reform to strengthen judicial independence, improve access to justice, and establishment of a claims court.

The 12-point commitment also requested for the decentralization of public administration, audit all public institutions including the National Legislature, enforcement of the assets declaration by public officials, and a commitment to simplify the tax code, rules and regulations to make Liberia business friendly, and accommodation of Liberian entrepreneurs.

Other demands are commitments to halt drugs peddling and trafficking, electoral reform to avoid repeat of electoral fraud, and a commitment to religious tolerance and ensure an inclusive Liberia.

Cummings said the party which seeks the CPP support in the run-off, must commit to the CPP vision for a better Liberia and its real change agenda, to fundamentally change politics as usual for the betterment of all Liberians.