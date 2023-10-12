CPP SAYS IT IS TROUBLED BY PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM NEC

MONROVIA- Oct 12–The Campaign Committee to Elect Alexander B. Cummings President of Liberia said id it is unsatisfied with the result coming from the National Elections Commission but calling on supporters to remain calm.

“The Campaign Committee to Elect Alexander B. Cummings President of Liberia is alarmed by the reported numbers the CPP presidential ticket is said to have received so far,” it said in a statement released by the party Thursday.

“While we are still assessing the results at this point, it’s important that we flag as a major issue of concern the clear pattern that is emerging across the country. From all across the country, partisans and supporters of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) are informing us of troubling concerns that places where they voted, including in large numbers, are reporting ridiculously low numbers for the CPP’s Presidential Ticket. This is also true where CPP down-ballot candidates are projected to win,” it said.

“We are seeing this undemocratic trend at every polling center all across the country. This is compelling CPP partisans and supporters to conclude that results for the CPP Presidential Ticket may have been predetermined as opposed to reflecting the actual votes cast,” the statement said.

We are assessing these troubling reports and alarming concerns and urging all Liberians to be peaceful, as we do so. We are determined to ensure the true will of the voters are upheld. Also, we are resolved to factually uncover and understand what has actually happened.

We have a duty to our young democracy, our partisans and supporters, and the people of Liberia to do so. Let there be no mistake: The outcome of the October 10 Elections must be seen by the people of Liberia to freely and fairly reflect their will. Nothing else can be acceptable,” the statement signed by Amb. Lewis G. Brown, National Campaign Chairman