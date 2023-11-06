CPP Dodges Opposition

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

As the political betrayer continues within the opposition with just days to the conduct of the Presidential Runoff Election slated for November 14, 2023, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have dodged the opposition bloc by endorsing the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the runoff election.

During the endorsement, CPP Chairman, Musa Hassan Bility said the ruling CDC was picked by the Executive Council among the two in the run-off. According to him, both CDC and UP agreed on the 12-count policy provided by the CPP, but the decision to support either side was taken by the highest body of the Executive Council.

Chairman Bility furthered that it was a tough moment for the Executive Council of the party to decide which party to support for the runoff although the CPP has to take a stand.

“We the members of the CPP have been very tough and have criticized the ruling party. We went as far as having a rally called, ‘We Tired Suffering’ under the canopy of the CDC’s failure to implement and provide good governance and management of state resources for the Liberian people despite all, we must decide for our country,” he added.

The CPP Chairman maintained that for Liberia to make progress, all hands must be on the desk and that the Collaborating Political Parties have finalized to support the ruling party adding that a mandate was reposted by the political leader to decide who to support in the run-off.

“Our decision to support the CDC is based on the realization that the CDC has expressed commitment and willingness to implement the 12-count policy proposal. Today, we pledge to support the CDC to ensure continuity in government,” Chairman Bility furthered.

He noted that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change will improve road network and job creation, stating that the expressed will of the CDC falls by the guidelines and principles of the CPP. Musa Hassan Bility stressed that it was agreed for the CPP not to remain neutral on November 14. Rather, they must take a side saying it was a demand from partisans.

Accepting the endorsement, CDC party Chairman, Mulbah Morlu said it is not an ordinary endorsement by the giant-sized politician but an endorsement worth victory. Chairman Morlu termed such endorsement as timely and has brought an end to the run-off elections, giving President Weah a second time constitutional mandate.

The CDC Chairman vowed to uphold the 12-count policy proposal, thus promising to implement them as discussed. “We know that President Weah will not be on the ballot for 2029 for CDC. However, it may be the time for the CDC to pay back to the Collaborating Political Parties,” he added.

Mulbah Morlu stressed the need for adequate stability of the country’s economy through the involvement of the CPP and called on all collaborating parties within the CDC to be stable even after the November 14 run-off election. The endorsement program was held at the party’s headquarters in Sinkor over the weekend.

Liberians are expected to again go to the poll on November 14 to decide who to lead the country for the next six years after parties and independent candidates in the October 10 elections failed to obtain fifty percent plus one vote as enshrined in the Constitution. Meanwhile, ballot papers and boxes have arrived in the country for the run-off election.