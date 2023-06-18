COVID-19 RESURFACES

By Mark B. Dumbar

Health authorities in Liberia have confirmed the re-emergence of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Nah Kateh on Tuesday confirmed the re-emergence of COVID-19 saying that presently there are five cases in the country.

Appearing on a local radio station Tuesday, June 14, 2023, Dr Kateh disclosed that presently Liberia still has Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Keteh said the presence of COVID-19 in the country came to the ministry’s attention when five patients of the virus requested negative test results to enable them to travel out of the country.

He furthered that the World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that every country can now control the issues of coronavirus. Dr. Kateh pointed out that whenever there is an outbreak at any location a team of health practitioners can now get there and treat those with the virus.

The Liberian Chief Medical Officer added, “Presently, there are about five positive cases of Covid-19 in the country.” According to him, those with the virus are now receiving treatment at home by health practitioners.

He explained that the health team got to know about the status of the five affected persons because they were about to travel to another country.

Dr. Kate disclosed that there are a few countries around the world where Covid-19 has reduced but not completely free of the virus. “So, when you are traveling to any country, you have to be tested negative before leaving,” he averred.

Dr. Kateh admonished Liberians to continue with the prescribed health measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus which devastated every fabric of the country a few years back.

The Deputy Health Minister added that the Ministry of Health has agreed to integrate Covid-19 vaccine into the normal routine vaccine in Liberia.

According to him, many Liberians were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Medical Officer of Liberia furthered, “Under our routine harmonization program, we are now working on integrating the Covid-19 vaccine.”

“So, Covid-19 will be like those of our common illnesses that can normally affect people and later be treated,” he assured.