Court Summons Police IG Sudue

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court “A” has summoned police Inspector General, Partick Sudue to testify in the ongoing Chief Justice murder trial at the Temple of Justice.

Inspect General Sudue is expected to testify specifically about communications allegedly written to police about two separate attempts on the home of Liberia’s former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott prior to the alleged attack that killed her daughter Charloe Musu at their Brewerville home.

Cllr. Scott has repeatedly mentioned communication with police regarding attempted attacks on her properties following the occurrences as well as her testimony in Criminal Court “A.”

The court action to call Sudue was the outcome of a motion filed by the Scott legal team.

According to the communications, Col. Sudue will appear before that honorable court on Thursday, November 30, 2023, to speak on the communication that was allegedly sent to the police by Justice Scott prior to the February 2023 attack on her home that resulted in the death of her daughter, for which she and three other family members are currently being prosecuted.