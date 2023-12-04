Court Subpoenas Koijee, Two GSM Companies

Jamesetta D. Williams

Criminal “A” subpoenas City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, Orange GSM, and Lonestar Cell to testify in an ongoing murder trial involving former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and others.

Criminal Court ‘A’ Judge Roosevelt Willie has issued a writ of subpoena on Monrovia City Major Jefferson Koijee to produce Varlee Telleh, who is in his employ, to produce and testify about a telephone number used between February 21 the 25th of this year.

The subpoena was issued based on a submission by defense counsel on Thursday, (November 30, 2023).

The court also issued a subpoena on Orange and Lonestar GSM Companies to produce the call log for the number 0777142133 and also track the phone and its user.