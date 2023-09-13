Court Rebukes Gov’t Lawyers In Justice Scott Case

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Cllr. Gloria Musu–Scott, former Chief Justice of Liberia along with three relatives are being trialed for crimes of murder, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation, first and second-degree felonies under Liberian laws.

The former Chief Justice was named as one of the defense attorneys when the case was called months ago, and the court allowed the state to present its case without any exception.

The government wants her removed from the court bar suddenly, months into the trial, claiming she is a criminal defendant and should stop further acting as her own attorney in this case.

The prosecution told the court that it has a submission to put on the court record on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. After taking notice of the parties’ representation, the state was able to submit its argument.

Bobby Livingstone, one of the state’s attorneys said while on the witness stand that because Justice Scott is a criminal defendant in the case, she must also be barred from entering the courtroom and from speaking on her behalf.

However, the Judge quickly cut him off and motioned for him to take a seat while thrashing said submission.