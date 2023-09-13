Court Rebukes Gov’t Lawyers In Justice Scott Case

By: R. Joyclyn Wea
Cllr. Gloria Musu–Scott, former Chief Justice of Liberia along with three relatives are being trialed for crimes of murder, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation, first and second-degree felonies under Liberian laws.
The former Chief Justice was named as one of the defense attorneys when the case was called months ago, and the court allowed the state to present its case without any exception.
The government wants her removed from the court bar suddenly, months into the trial, claiming she is a criminal defendant and should stop further acting as her own attorney in this case.
The prosecution told the court that it has a submission to put on the court record on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. After taking notice of the parties’ representation, the state was able to submit its argument.
Bobby Livingstone, one of the state’s attorneys said while on the witness stand that because Justice Scott is a criminal defendant in the case, she must also be barred from entering the courtroom and from speaking on her behalf.
However, the Judge quickly cut him off and motioned for him to take a seat while thrashing said submission.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future
and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post
and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it! http://www.die-seite.com/index.php?a=stats&u=angelgroth0531
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or
vice-versa? My site goes over a lot of the same topics as
yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog
by the way! https://nxlv.ru/user/PenneyMaselli/
Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated! http://www.die-seite.com/index.php?a=stats&u=shelalatimer7