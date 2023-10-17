Court Prevents Attempted Killed From Leaving Liberia

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Mr. Lucas Richards, an Americian Missionary who allegedly attempted murdering his girlfriend, Jessica Lloyd has been ordered by Criminal Court “A” to surrender his passport and all travel documents to that thecourt as one of the conditions for his release from the Monrovia Central Prison while the matter against him is being trailed.

The American Missionary was arrested about a month ago and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to injure Jessica Lloyd, who is believed to be his second wife.

In a decision on a motion to admit to bail, the court imposed five restrictions on Lucas in order to ensure his release from jail until the outcome of his case.

“Ne Exit República Writ was issued out of this court to the Liberian Immigration Service wherein they commanded that Lucas Richards will not depart thecounty through any of the entries going out of Liberia while the case is being mitigated,” the court noted.

The court’s decision to grant bail to the defendant is based on the parties’ arguments and the report from the medical doctor at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center who treated Jessica Lloyd and informed the court that she is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The defendant has also been ordered to give three human sureties or Liberians of eminence in addition to his bail bond and the houses of those three human sureties will be visited by the Sheriff of that court if they have properties of their own where they dwell.

“The defendant will be required or mandated to come to this court twice a week to sign in the attendance of this court and those two times will be Thursday and Monday at 12 noon.”

The court also states that if the defendant fails to appear and sign in the records of the court on one of those days, he would be rearrested and imprisoned at the Monrovia Central Prison until the case is resolved.

At the same time, the court stated that the defendant’s bail bond would not be approved unless all of these criteria were met.