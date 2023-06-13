COURT ORDERS UPP EXECUTIVES ARRESTED

MONROVIA-A writ of arrest has been issued out of the Debit Court against some executive members of the opposition United People Party (UPP) in relation to a US$10,000.00

Madam Susan Lorpu-Martor, National Vice Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization, Emmanuel Kweteh, National Vice Chair for Youth Affairs, and Rev. Klay Moore among others were ordered arrested by Judge James E. Jones of the Debt Court for allegedly refusing to pay US$10,000.00 to Dr. George E.S. Boley, a former member of their party.

The court’s writ is predicated upon a complaint filed before it by Dr. Boley, a former member against the political party for owing him and refusing to pay.

The complaint copy which is in possession of this paper states that on October 2, 2023, the defendants were credited the amount of US$10,000.00 to meet their requirement of the National Elections Commission (NEC) with a promise to refund the complainant within three months times, something which they failed to do.

At a called conference on March 20, 2023, through their representatives, the defendants committed to pay the debt on May 30, 2023. He furthered that when an agreement was made for UPP to sign for the promise they refused and neglected to sign up to and including the filing of the complaint.

The Judge had also ordered the Clerk to arrest the Chairperson and all Executive members and keep them in custody should they fail to show properties to cover the said amount.

According to the Judge, “You are hereby ordered to arrest the living bodies of the defendants and keep them in custody should they fail to show properties to cover the amount due the Plaintiffs (Boley) and have them (UPP Executives) safe kept in common until they shall have complied with the term and conditions of the Writ of Attachment and order of the court.”

Similarly; Judge Jones commanded his Clerk to attach and take possession, and custody of all identifiable properties and assets of the party Chairperson Madam Marotr and all Executive members to the total value of the money mentioned (US$10,000.00).

The United People’s Party (UPP) is a political party in Liberia. It was founded in the 1980s as a successor to the Progressive Alliance of Liberia (PAL) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), but was initially banned under President Samuel Doe because of its “socialist leanings”.

PAL and UPP leader Gabriel Baccus Matthews was the main opposition politician in Liberia under Doe, and after Doe’s death in 1990, he became Foreign Minister until 1993.

In the elections held on 19 July 1997, the UPP presidential candidate Gabriel Baccus Matthews won 2.51% of the vote. The party won 2 out of 64 seats in the House of Representatives and none in the Senate. While international observers deemed the polls administratively free and transparent, they noted that it had taken place in an atmosphere of intimidation because most voters believed that former rebel leader and National Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Taylor would return to war if defeated. Matthews retired as leader of the party in 1999.

Former senior PPP and UPP member Sekou Conneh became leader of the Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) rebel group in 1999, which also included some former Doe supporters, and fought a civil war against Taylor until 2003. Conneh then ran as the 2005 presidential candidate of the Progressive Democratic Party (PRODEM).

In the 11 October 2005 elections, the United People’s Party and the Liberian People’s Party participated as part of the Alliance for Peace and Democracy (APD).

Both parties campaigned as part of the National Democratic Coalition in the 2011 presidential and legislative elections.