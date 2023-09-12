Court Hears Justice Scott’s Bill of Information Today

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Criminal Court “A” at the Temple of justice is expected to entertain legal arguments into a Bill of Information filed by lawyers representing Justice Gloria Musu Scott and her three family members in the Charloe Musu’s murder case.

A Bill of Information is a document that the defendant receives from the prosecutor that includes a formal accusation of a crime. Most frequently employed in misdemeanor cases, a bill of information performs the same role as an indictment returned by a grand jury in felony cases.

The bill of information comes after Friday’s conference by the Chamber-Justice of the Supreme Court over a Writ of Certiorari calling for the conduct of a new autopsy on the demise of Charloe Musu as well as investigating the crime scene.

The Justice-in-Chamber declined the issuance of the said Writ of Certiorari prayed for by the defense team on grounds that it was wrongly filed mandating the lower court to resume jurisdiction over the matter.

A legal process known as Certiorari is used to request judicial review of a decision made by a lower court or other government authorities.

The Justice’s mandate was read during Monday’s sitting at Criminal Court “A,” thereby announcing a Bill of Information filed before it by Justice Scott’s legal team.

The Bill of Information could not be heard on Monday, as the government team of lawyers claimed they were not served and also there was no notice assigned that could have heard the bill on the said day hence, it has to be rescheduled for today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

As part of the Bill of Information, Justice Scott’s team of lawyers is requesting the court to allow them to revisit the crime scene and conduct a new autopsy report on the remains of Charloe Musu.