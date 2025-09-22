Court Delays Spark Concerns of Cover-Up

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The long-awaited medical report confirming allegations of torture against six defendants in the high-profile Capitol Arson case has been abruptly delayed, sparking widespread concern over possible government interference and attempts to suppress damning evidence.

According to insider sources, the Government of Liberia has ordered a second round of medical examinations for the defendants at the AMI Medical Healthcare Center, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with the initial findings. This move has heightened suspicion among legal experts and the general public, as the original report allegedly confirmed that the accused were tortured while in state custody.

The report was scheduled to be presented in open court on Thursday, September 18, 2025. However, due to a sudden schedule change, Criminal Court “A” postponed the hearing to Wednesday, September 24. No official reason has been given, leaving many to question whether political motivations are at play.

Alleged Torture Confirmed, But Government Seeks New Report.

According to Sources it has been confirmed that the initial medical report concluded that the defendants suffered injuries consistent with torture, and warned that without immediate medical intervention, some of them risk long-term health complications—or even death.

The findings support the defense’s claim that their clients were severely beaten, subjected to inhumane treatment, and forced to confess under duress while in the custody of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Liberia National Police.

However, sources say reports now suggest that government officials are pressuring AMI doctors to revise their conclusions. “There is talk of behind-the-scenes negotiations with the medical team to alter or soften the findings,” one source revealed on condition of anonymity.

On September 5, 2025, defense lawyers filed a motion to suppress all evidence, including confessions allegedly obtained through torture. They demanded an independent medical examination to verify the cause of the injuries, disputing the government’s claim that the wounds were either self-inflicted or unrelated to detention conditions.

Under Liberian law, as well as international treaties to which the country is a signatory, torture is strictly prohibited. Article 21(g) of the 1986 Constitution states that no person shall be subject to torture or inhumane treatment while in custody. The Penal Law (Section 14.50) also criminalizes torture, and any evidence obtained through coercion is inadmissible in court.

Yet despite these legal safeguards, concerns persist that justice may be derailed.

Though initially opposed to the selection of AMI as the medical provider, citing its contractual ties to the government, defense attorneys were vindicated when the facility confirmed signs of torture. Still, they argue that any institution under government influence cannot be trusted in a case where the state itself is the accused.

Defense counsel cited the case of co-defendant Thomas Etheridge, who collapsed shortly after allegedly being beaten into a confession. He was rushed to AMI, where doctors attributed his condition to malaria a diagnosis the defense says demonstrates the kind of medical whitewashing they fear is happening again.

“This is exactly why we insisted on an independent medical facility from the beginning,” one defense lawyer noted”.

The postponement of the report’s presentation has stirred growing unease among the public, with many questioning whether justice can truly prevail in a case riddled with allegations of torture and state cover-up.

“Why delay the report? Why ask for a new exam? Why pressure doctors? These are not the actions of a government committed to justice,” said one legal analyst in Monrovia.

As the trial progresses, observers say the case is no longer just about arson or a criminal charge, it is a test of Liberia’s commitment to human rights, constitutional guarantees, and the rule of law.

The Constitution of Liberia (1986), Article 21(g): Prohibits torture and self-incrimination. The Penal Law Section 14.50: Criminalizes torture by public officers International Treaties: Liberia is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.