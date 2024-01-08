CORRUPTION FIGHT MUST BEGIN WITH LRA

Monrovia: John Morlu, Liberia’s former Auditor General has proposed to the incoming administration of President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai to begin the fight against corruption at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Mr. Morlu in a communication, called for a comprehensive investigation of the LRA noting that every individual at LRA, from janitors to high-ranking officials, including Thomas Doe Nah. Even in death must be scrutinized as accountability is imperative.

“Conduct illicit wealth and lifestyle investigations akin to practices in Kenya and the USA,” Morlu said in his communication.

On the issue of asset declarations, the former Auditor General noted that the incoming administration must mandate asset declarations for everyone at LRA, government-wide internal and external auditors, individuals at PPCC, procurement directors, Accountants and Comptroller General staff, and all government accountants and finance personnel.

He added that despite personal connections, a thorough cleansing of these roles is essential for fighting corruption and expanding domestic resource mobilization.

Morlu furthered, “Undertake an illicit wealth and lifestyle investigation into Michael Thomas, District #4, MontserradoCounty. While anticipating cries of “witch hunt,” there is a significant reason for singling out this Representative-elect. This action aims to safeguard Joseph Boakai’s government from the peril of succumbing to corruption.

“In echoing the determination of J. Edgar Hoover, we forcefully declare our commitment to fighting corruption. Anticipating criticism, we remain resolute in protecting Joseph Boakai’s legacy and securing Liberia’s future as the Final Destination for people of color,” John Morlu averred.

He noted, “This fight involves only Liberians, with the unwavering conviction that a Liberia free from corruption is not negotiable, vital for prosperity, even if met with vehement resistance.”

He noted that acknowledging that not everyone may resonate with John Morlu II’s approach, “We recognize the diversity of opinions on combating corruption. Approaches vary, and it’s challenging to find two individuals with the same perspective.”

“Morlu himself is critical of the approaches of many officials who choose to embrace, love, and protect corruption. For those who appreciate an aggressive and public fight against corruption, your insights are valued and encouraged. However, we also respect the wide range of views on this matter. The fight against corruption requires collective efforts and diverse strategies can contribute to achieving the shared goal of a corruption-free Liberia,” he noted.

According to him, the approach that embraces and protects corruption will be met with shame and resistance.

Reflecting on history he said, the reputation of tax collectors dates back to the days of Jesus Christ. Fast forward to America’s inception, and everyone aspired to be a tax collector once tax collection began. Pre-Alexander Hamilton, the coveted role was that of the postmaster general.

“Before the war in Liberia, few aspired to be tax collectors or auditors. However, our efforts to promote tax collection and audit awareness have elevated these professions, unfortunately, in so many instances, not in public esteem but in personal gain.

He said presently, Liberia’s wealthiest individuals are found at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and alarming reports suggest substantial annual revenue losses.

Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and the Acting LRA boss assert a $300 million loss, while some argue it might be closer to $900 million.

Disturbingly, former finance ministers align on Liberia losing vast amounts, with estimations ranging from $2.5 billion to an alarming $4 billion. The consensus is that the current budget of about $625 million is a gross understatement benefiting a select few.

Listen to Ellen Sirleaf. Allowing corrupt officials to convince her to disagree with John Morlu's approach is her biggest regret in her fight against corruption.