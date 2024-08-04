CORRUPTION : Ex-Weah officials set free on bail

MONROVIA-Following two days of their incarceration at the Monrovia Central Prison, resident Circuit Court Judge, Roosevelt Willie last week Friday signed the release of some former officials of government in the George Weah administration after a valid bond was filed by their lawyers.

Those released were Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, Mr. Jefferson Karmoh, former Security Advisor to president Weah and an indictee. The others are still at large; Mr. D. Moses P. Cooper, former Financial Intelligent Unit,former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Stanley Ford,

They were arrested on Monday, July 29, following a writ of arrest from the court and sent to prison after failing to present a criminal appearance bond.