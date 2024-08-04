CORRUPTION : Ex-Weah officials set free on bail

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-Following two days of their incarceration at the Monrovia Central Prison, resident Circuit Court Judge, Roosevelt Willie last week Friday signed the release of some former officials of government in the George Weah administration after a valid bond was filed by their lawyers.

Those released were  Cllr. Nyenati Tuan,  Mr. Jefferson Karmoh, former Security Advisor to president Weah and an indictee. The others are still at large; Mr. D. Moses P. Cooper, former Financial Intelligent Unit,former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Stanley Ford,

They were arrested on Monday, July 29, following a writ of arrest from the court and sent to prison after failing to present a criminal appearance bond.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

