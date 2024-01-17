Community Service Delivery At The Heart Of ArcelorMittal’s Operations

Monrovia-Jan-17-TNR: ArcelorMittal-Liberia (AML) has seamlessly mingled a narrative of collaboration, community enrichment, and unparalleled progress during its nearly two-decade presence in Liberia.

AML perceives its operations in Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong Counties as integral threads contributing to the vibrant fabric of local communities.

The company’s steadfast commitment to community service delivery is exemplified through tireless efforts to foster social and economic development in Liberia.

In a pivotal move following the CDC government’s ascent to power in 2018, AML pledged to allocate 20% of its social development fund to Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong counties, aiming to expedite community development.

Through collaborative initiatives with local leaders, AML has actively participated in the implementation of numerous community-driven projects.

In Grand Bassa County, recent projects, valued at over US$288,000, encompass the construction of the Siahn Public School, Gorblee School Fencing, FDA Market, and DuweinMarket. Executed by vetted Liberian contractors, these projects are poised to benefit hundreds of school-going children, market women, and community dwellers.

Additional completed projects awaiting dedication include the Wee Radio station extension, the construction of three hand pumps in Neekreen Statutory District, and the establishment of a community town hall in Moore’s Town, Buchanan City.

AML’s commitment to Liberia extends beyond economic development, embracing health and education initiatives as vital components.

The Safety Club initiative, launched in 2011, focuses on enhancing health and safety in schools along the rail line and service roads in Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

Safety clubs, comprising dozens of students each, undergo regular refresher training sessions in Monrovia and the respective counties, emphasizing the enduring priority of health and safety.

Recognizing education as a cornerstone of development, AML actively invests in programs that uplift and empower the younger generation.

The company continues to construct schools, market halls, hand pumps, hospitals, and various facilities, underscoring its unwavering commitment to the communities within or near its concession area.

ArcelorMittal’s legacy in Liberia transcends industrial might; it stands as a testament to the transformative power of responsible corporate citizenship.

The company’s mission to enrich communities represents a resolute commitment to building a better Liberia—one project, one initiative, and one community at a time.

As ArcelorMittal remains dedicated to Liberia’s growth, it solidifies its position as a beacon of positive change, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s journey toward prosperity and sustainability.