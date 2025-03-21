Column: LETTER TO THE DEAD

Monrovia- Hope you are fine and doing pretty good, observing the rules of the game in your various domain and controlled areas. The Great Beyond, as we are told, is a place of peace and calmness. This is why we strongly believe you guys are safe and moving on fine with your daily undertakings.

We are told there is no more dying, no more sickness, no more hunger, no more deception, no mere undermining, no more crying, no more moving others from their positions, no more suspending people from their positions outside proper channels, etc, etc.

Anyway, this is how we want to welcome you to the platform. Thanks for your support and unrelenting commitment to stand by and with us in the supreme interest of your people on earth.

Great ones, your people are still crying, mourning and weeping for you not because they do not see you again, but because of the way you died. We know some of died from small curable sicknesses, we know some of you died from medical people foolishness and carelessness, not applying correct medicines, or following through on treatment protocols. Some of you died under the scissor in operation rooms at the hands of quacks who take advantage of loops in the medical field. Yes, some of you died because nurses on duty applied wrong medication contrary to doctors’ prescription.

But you will be shocked to know that people are still dying from these conditions, poor arrangements at the various hospitals. As you we write you, a lady is facing death as a result of similar situation at one of the big hospitals. Well, we will tell you the details. For now, the matter is being investigated.

Again, we would like to inform those you are in the Great Beyond, who died in the hands of police that more and more people are joining you because of the same police brutality. Do you know that police chasing motorbike riders here and there, and some cases do harm to them, trying to enforce the no-go-zone restrictions? Ok, we are aware the information has not reached you yet, but that is the situation now a day. Maybe, you will receive a new stranger as a result of the police chasing and hurting people. Some kind of video came out on social media where a motor bike rider was on the ground not shaking and his bike on the other side. The people who were around were saying “the police killed the boy, the police killed the boy.”

If you see the video, you will see a police pickup and three boys putting the boy in the back of the pickup. That was just one of the many happenings around here. For your information, the police have special officers trained to go after motorcyclists who would break the restrictions.

The number of the guys who are there with you as a result of police actions will go up because the police guys are not slowing down on their actions of going after motorcyclists. Well, we just thought to share this information so that you are in the know of how things are unfolding.

Great ones, one thing that is not going away is corruption. Maybe, it will happen if we ask God to help us with Jesus, the man who does not take stupidity from anyone. Those of you who are Christians will remember what he did when he was on earth – before his crucification. When he got reports that His Father House was being used for the wrong the reasons, used as gambling center or money-making hub, he went there uninvited and turned the tables outside down.

The man who classified himself as Jesus, the papay himself who told Liberians that Liberia would be a different place in four months, is struggling to contain the flow of corruption. Do you know that everyday that comes, there is report of corruption somewhere in the government, at the agencies and ministries? The people at national disaster agency, the people at National Port Authority, and many others at are the center of corruption allegations. It is everyday thing, if you guys don’t know.

So, the new people who say they were coming to clean the country of corruption, for your information, are taking bath with corruption soap. In fact, their own children who supported them, who caused all the noise and cussed the other side, are the ones putting their butts outside. Some of them resigned from the positions given to them because of the way the system is run. We don’t want to call names now, but we will try in the next communication to you guys.

Before we close, we would like to inform you that the Assets retrieval people say some people in past governments – we don’t know which of the past governments- used fake entities to siphon public money for personal use. In fact, the big man, KlaMartin said some people used fame companies for money laundering. That is a big crime, not a Liberian thing, but international as well. Yes, to retrieve all the things the bad politicians stole from the country is good, but don’t you think some people want to use to go after people to have personal issue with? In fact, some of you know that the Kla Martin man was in the former government as head of LACC, the anti-corruption body. But he was changed when the changed the law, the Act for LACC. Do you know that he got vex and even went to the Supreme Court to fight back for his position? So, who knows? That could be a chance for him to strike back. That Liberia here so! People carry grudge for another too much, and that is the trend this whole thing about fighting corruption in the past administrations taking. But it is good to fight corruption….

But plenty bad things are happening in your country, nothing good seems to be working and hardship is even wearing coat suits now. So, the people who said they were suffering too much in the past, are crying and regretting for their actions. Well, we stop it here. In our next letter, we explain how some people are talking about becoming president in 2029. It tells you that 2029 will not be easy ooh. But your tell Senator Johnson that his people are fighting just to occupy the seat he left because of death. By the way, how is he? Have he and Doe met?

Well, we want to stop here and allow you to go through this and let us know what you think. But the truth of the matter is, it is tough. Everyone is tight-handed, not even the papay. He said he is acting smart so the other name will not get on him. But you shall know. We stop here.

Thanks and Bye