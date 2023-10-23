Collapse OF The CPP?



Political pundits have suggested that the pending Run-off Presidential Election between incumbent President George M. Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and his main challenger, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) could be the end of the CPP as the Standard-bearer of the Collaborating Political parties (CPP) is contemplating on giving his support to the opposition, while Musa Bility of the Liberty Party and others are calling for the party to remain neutral in the run-off.

In a move to secure Liberia’s presidency for the next six years, Presidential Candidate Joseph Boakai, of the Unity Party (UP) recently, made a plea for the support of opposition members as the nation gears up for a runoff election against the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Boakai’s call for opposition unity comes in the wake of mounting concerns over the incumbent administration led by President Weah, which he characterizes as marked by incompetency, corruption, insecurity, and a lack of effective leadership.

At a recent press conference recently, Ambassador Boakai emphasized the importance of opposition political parties and independent candidates rallying together to salvage the nation from what he perceives as a failed CDC government.

Following Boakai’s call to the opposition bloc, credible report says the CPP political leader, Alexander Cummings concluded a meeting aimed at surrendering his support to UP’s Joseph Boakai during the impending runoff election. According to an anonymous executive of the CPP, Mr. Cummings told his party’s officials that he will remain committed to an opposition support during the runoff.

Our source indicated that several executives of the CPP/ANC rejected Mr. Cummings’s proposal, suggesting that he must remain neutral in the process something he (Cummings) said will not be the case.

According to a closed source within the CPP, notable among the executives who opposed Mr. Cummings’s decision include, CPP Chairman Musa Bility head of a constituent political party within the CPP, Vice Running-mate, Charlyne Brumskine also of the Liberty Party, Martin Kolleh among others.

It can be recalled that in September of this year, while campaigning in New Kru Town, the ANC political leader vowed to support an opposition candidate if he did not win the election in October. Mr. Cummings is one of the political leaders who vehemently opposed the Weah-led CDC administration and has continuously calls for a change in administration.

Musa Hansan Bility, Chairman of the Liberty Party and also Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) is a longtime friend of President George M. Weah and may not easily sway his support to Ambassador Boakai, while Mr. Cummings is likely to remain with the opposition by giving his support to Ambassador Boakai.

This according to political observers could lead to a major split within the CPP and could place the final nail in the Cubin of the CPP as constituent parties could find their way out of the collaboration.

However, effort by the TNR to verify information relative to the meeting between Mr. Boakai and Cummings on the possible collaboration proved futile as the Secretary General of the Unity Party, Amos Tweh’s mobile phone could not be reached. The runoff election is expected within two weeks as enshrined in the Constitution of Liberia.