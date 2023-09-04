Cllr. Gongloe Receives Huge Endorsement In Nimba

By Melvin Zawolo Doloquee/ Nimba County

One of Liberia’s 20 Presidential Candidates and a son of Nimba County, has received huge endorsement from his kinsmen.

Citizens of Zahn Chiefdom, Lao and Meinpea-Maha Administrative District including women and youth groups as well as Chiefs and Elders, Traditional Council, and religious groups gathered in huge numbers in Zahn Duo Town District# 8 and endorsed the presidential bid of Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe.

According to the citizens, they believed that Cllr. Gongloe is the best person to replace President George Weah come October 10 elections.

Addressing the gathering, the head of the Chiefdom Elder, Stephen Nya Glay said their decision to endorse Cllr. Gongloe is not a mistake but based on his past record as the corruption-free person in the country.

According to Mr. Glay, they did not endorse Cllr. Gongloe because he is from Nimba County but because of what he has done for Liberia. He stated, “So our gathering here today is not because of money but to tell the world that Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe is a possible replacement for President George Weah.”

He disclosed that of the Presidential Candidates, Cllr. Gongloe is the only person who can deliver the condition Liberians are facing now.

According to Glay, during Gongloe’s days in government and private sectors, Liberians including the international community felt his impact in society.

Our correspondent at the ceremony said the citizens provided some cash to the Liberian Lawyer as support from them to enable Gongloe achieve his dream of becoming President of Liberia.

The event was graced by former Saclepea educational District Officer, Clifford Konah and various local organizations from the County including the district among others.

Also speaking, former Superintendent of Nimba County, Edith Gongloe-Wehyee outlined the past records of Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe and urged Nimbaians to continue to support him. She said it is about time for Nimba to make history by producing a President from the county.

The former Superintendent told the huge gatherings that the county produced two Vice Presidents in the past and there was no impact.

She said, “Vice President Position according to former Vice President Joseph Boakai is a position that does not allow you to have your own way of doing things only the President can carry out development activities and others work. So, Nimba County do not need such position, but the Presidency.”

She urged Nimbaians not to support those from the county who are seeking VP position but the county should be about to produce President instead of allowing smallest counties to be producing leaders for the country.

At the colorful ceremony, Nimba County Chairman for Team Gongloe, Atty. Lawrence Tomah expressed happiness to have seen huge numbers of Nimbaians to gathered in one place without been transported by politicians.

He said it’s about time that Nimba citizens stand up to make sure to support one of their kinds who is educated and well equipped to lead this country. “If a man and woman from smallest counties son can be President than Nimba County can also produce President,” Atty. Tomah said.

He added, “Don’t be allowing smallest counties to be producing leaders while Nimba County with huge population can make an impact by producing President this time around.”

For his Part, the political leader of the Liberian People’s Party, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe thanked Nimbaians for gathering such huge number to endorse him.

Gongloe said his leadership will combat the insecurity lifestyle Liberians citizens are enduring under the Weah-Taylor leadership. He vowed to support both public and private schools across the country to help government in educating its citizens.

Cllr. Gongloe named vocational schools, good roads network, women empowerment, job opportunities for Liberians amongst others as things his administration will work on elected.

Cllr. Gongloe announced to cut off graduation fees being paid by parents. On health, Gongloe vowed not to receive treatment from outside the country, but build the system for all.

He said at various public health facilities, there will be more drugs for citizens to access treatment. He furthered that his government will improve the agriculture sector including education, health facilities and roads network, among others.