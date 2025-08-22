Cllr. Barbu Clarifies Gov’t 2m Support To OWECC

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

The Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Courts (OWECC), Cllr. Jallah Barbu has clarified that the government’s two million budget is for office operations and not for the establishment of the court.

Speaking at a two-day workshop organized by New Narratives, Cllr. Barbu said the office is struggling to decide where exactly the court will be situated. According to him, there was nothing to start with when he took office as head of the OWECC.

“We have not decided on the location of the court; we are still struggling to decide,” Cllr. Barbu noted. The Office of the WECC was created for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Courts in Liberia.

The Executive Director told reporters that the office is prioritizing the start of the national Anti-Corruption Court over the war and economic crimes court. “To establish a War and Economic Crimes Courts is not an easy process; we have to take into consideration proper place for perpetrators due to the fact that the court will only deprive them of freedom but not basic living necessities,” he added.

He further stated that Liberia as a country has a major need to fight against corruption. According to him, the office has been investigating and found that people allegedly looted the country and deposited said money into foreign accounts. Cllr. Barbu promised that such money will be brought back into the country for the needed purpose.

“The Office of the WECC continues to struggle with statutes of limitations, people are looting and traveling outside the country and the Liberian law is limited to Liberia,” the WECC ED said. He added that it is one of the major challenges faced by the office in fighting corruption in the country.