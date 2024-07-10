Civil Service:CSA ASKS PRES. BOAKAI TO PREVAIL ON HOR PUBLIC ACCOUNTS C’TTE

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency has vowed to uphold transparency and accountability and bring to book people who are illegally undermining the growth through ghost names of various government payrolls at the entity.

Josiah Joekai said that doing so needs the intervention of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to ensure proper cleaning up of government agencies and line ministries is in line with the law.

The CSA Director-General noted that the CSA is collaborating with the General Auditing Commission and the Internal Audit Agency in their campaign to remove waste, fraud, and abuse of ghost names from various institutions.

According to him, there are more than 300 audit reports spanning almost two decades without hearings into the merits and demerits to hold perpetrators accountable, which he believes can only be done by the enforcement of the executive.

Speaking at the launch of the Employees Status Regularization Project in Monrovia, the CSA boss pleaded to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to engage with the House of Representatives for the House’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to hold hearings on these reports for expeditious prosecutions.

Joekai maintained if this is not done, the current reform efforts of the country will be a drop in the bucket, and corruption will impede the national recovery and development process.

He then assured Liberians that the CSA is committed to a total reform of civil service and will continue to do so consistent with law and policy.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Public Accounts is responsible for hearing said case but has since been silent.

Meanwhile, Director-General Joekai believes that the Executive headed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will look into the situation as he believes it is a better means of transparency and accountability.