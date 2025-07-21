City Mayor: MCC embark s on Cleanup Campaign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Stephanie M. Duncan

MONROVIA–July 21, 2025- As Liberia celebrates her independence this July 26, the City Mayor of Monrovia has partnered with Crusader for peace to embark on a cleanup exercise.

John Charuk Siafa said on Monday that the initiative is to give the city a facelift before the celebration of the July 26.

According to him, the MCC has been working to ensure that citizens are working in line with regulations.

“We have been arresting people in the habit of throwing dirt in the streets, we will not accept that”, he stated.

“The MCC is doing everything to make Liberia green again, citizens must help the Corporation do better”, he furthered noted.

Liberia celebrates its 178 years this Saturday, July 26, 2025, making the Country one of the oldest African Countries.

Mr. Siafa called on all security forces to join MCC in the fight for a green Monrovia.

Speaking during the campaign, the mayor asserted that despite the challenges the corporation is currently facing, the need for active policing for a clean environment is urgent.

He said citizens including government officials must see that keeping Liberia clean is everyone’s responsibility.

“The President is making sanitation a priority and everyone has to do same”, he stated, emphasizing the need for improvement.

The Mayor told newsmen that the health of all citizens is important to nation building.

He urged Liberians to work together with the Monrovia City Corporation and City Police to ensure that the Country becomes green again.

