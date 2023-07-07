Citizens Urge Weah To Sign Drugs Law

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Several Liberians are calling on President George M. Weah to sign into law the recent Drugs Law passed by the National Legislature.

Recently the joint Conference Committee comprising the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate passed the new drugs law and sent it to the Executive Branch of the Liberian Government for the President’s signature thus, making it a law in the Republic of Liberia

Following such a recommendation from the Joint Conference Committee, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives voted and passed the amended drugs law.

In the amended drugs law, the lawmakers ensured that the amended law focused on the manufacture, importation, export, trafficking, and sale of controlled drugs are not billable offenses.

The law brands consumption of measured drugs and substances as a second-degree felony and is bailable and consistent with the constitutional right to bail for the commission of the crime.

Several Liberians who called on a local radio station are calling on President George Weah to ensure that the law is signed and printed into handbill.

The citizens intoned that President Weah needs to take the passages of such instrument as crucial. The concerned Liberians disclosed that young people are dying on a daily basis due to the illicit drugs that are been imported into the country by heartless individuals.

The concerned Liberians urged President Weah to guarantee the citizenry that such law will be enforced to the letter regardless of statutes in the. According to them, most of those who are importing illicit drugs are untouchable due to the weakness of the previous drug laws.

The callers further recommended that the government provide the needed logistics and compensation for employees of the Liberian Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) as a means of making the entity viable and efficient to effectively take on such critical tasks for the overall good of the people of Liberia mostly the younger generation.

The concerned Liberians noted that the passage of the amended drugs law is in the right direction but expressed worry about the implementation by the government. They want the government to take some practical actions that will give people hope to family members who are addicted to drugs.