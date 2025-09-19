CITIZENS FACING DEVELOPMENT PAINS

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Residents of Monrovia and parts adjacent are decrying excruciating pains they are enduring in favor of development as the Liberian government through the Ministry of Public Works is bulldozing several structures including residential homes and business structures along several corridors.

Bulldozing of homes and other structures started early this year beginning from SKD Boulevard Junction in preparation for the construction of two overpasses.

President Joseph Boakai recently broke grounds for the mega project fully funded by the government of the People’s Republic of China.

The Project is few years delayed due to diplomatic and political complications that did not favor China.

However, the Borough of New Kru Town, Hotel Africa and the Brewerville Communities are the latest hit by what affected citizens and critics of the government have described as ‘demolition spree’ embarked upon by the Ministry of Public Works over the past months.

The drive is triggered by road construction or expansion initiatives the government has since embarked upon.

After the demolition of structures along the OAU/AU Freeway or Somalia Drive Freeway from the Freeport of Monrovia to St. Paul Bridge for the rehabilitation of the once dilapidated road, structures along the Brewerville main corridor, from St. Paul River to Pole River, have since been marked for demolition, sending an uncontrollable degree of shivers down the spins of residents, especially owners of affected structures including residential homes and business houses.

New Kru Town structures

Tension and anxiety are presently billowing in the Borough of New Kru Town over the Liberian Government’s planned demolition of structures they say are built in violation of the Zonal Law of Liberia.

The government, through the Ministry of Public Works, last week marked several houses and business places along the main Naklehn Street, from Point Four Junction through inside New Kru towards the St. Paul River, for demolition in anticipation of a road project.

This paper gathered that the government is finalizing plans for the construction of the road, beginning from St. Paul Bridge/Island Clinic Community, coming through New Kru Town, to reportedly divert and ease traffic on the main road from Duala all the way to Brewerville and beyond.

Preparatory works for the road project reportedly started early this year beginning with the rehabilitation of the stretch of road in the Island Clinic Community..

“The government is preparing to construct a bridge over the St. Paul River to connect the Island Clinic Community to New Kru Town. The road is major corridor; it will help to divert traffic from the Duala road corridor,” a Public works official said.

Most of the homes and structures marked, according to officials, are in the alleys or contravene zoning law that allows for 6ft adrift from the road.

Residents, mainly owners of affected homes claimed that the ministry did not give prior notice, warning them in advance or giving them ample time to vacate.

Some accused Governor Robert Teah of being in cohorts with the Ministry over the marking and planned destruction of their homes and businesses.

“This is a community road, and most of the houses were here when the Taylor administration constructed the road,” stated an angry resident who also said the government is being callous about the process.

Though he said he is not against development, he argued there should have been some discussions with people whose homes are either in alleys or breach zoning law.

However, two days after marking of homes, the ministry issued formal removal orders of 30 days grace period, beginning September 15 to October 15, to allow owners of the affected structures to remove them by themselves.

But the ministry has already signaled its readiness and determination to proceed with the demolition, as it has demolished some structures closed to the side of St. Paul River where the bridge is expected to pass or build.

When the bridge will start is another concern on the lips of many residents, considering the fact that the government is yet to work on the corridors where they have demolished properties.

While residents of New Kru Town are foaming with anger and desperation, some of residents of the Hotel Africa Road corridor are beginning to count the cost as the their homes or business places are also marked for demolition.

Reasons for the marking of the structures for demolition are scanty, leaving residents to wonder if the government is targeting the road leading to the Unity Conference Center or the erstwhile famous Hotel Africa.

On Wednesday, bulldozers and yellow machines were in action in Clara Town, demolishing a solid structure at the interval of the main road and the one leading inside Clara Town.

The Ministry had earlier removed verandas built in front of stores from Vai Town all the way to Clara Town and beyond.

While these efforts may be geared towards development of roads, citizens are bearing the brunt of the pains, losses and economic setbacks associated with the exercise.