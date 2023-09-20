Citizens Demand Justice

Several citizens gathered at the Liberia National Police (LNP) headquarters recently in demand of justice for Jessica Lloyd, a lady who was allegedly nearly murder by her American boyfriend, Lucas Richards. Justice.

Speaking to reporters recently, Jessica’s father, Andrew Lloyd said the police invited him to make a statement and that was done in the presence of his lawyer.

Mr. Lloyd lamented, “The police is trying their best for the right thing to be done for my daughter.” He explained that his daughter (Jessica) went on the mission and she and Lucas met there. “The first time I saw Lucas was in February and in April Lucas married Jessica on May 19, 2023, traditionally,” Lloyd disclosed.

According to him, the case is pending and his lawyer representing him advised him not to give any information until they can reach court.

Meanwhile, Lucas Richards, an American national is currently under investigation by the Liberia National Police on the allegation of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder and Aggravated Assault.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2023, at 3p.m, it was alleged that suspect Richards drove the victim, Jessica Lloyd, around Dixville where he attacked and injured her leaving her with lacerations on her neck, the back of her head, and fingers.

Victim Lloyd is currently undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital while Suspect Richards is detained at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police.