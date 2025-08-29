China Union Ordered To Pay US$1m

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In strengthening its legislative oversight responsibilities, the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Concession and Compliance Review conducted a preliminary hearing with the management of China Union.

At the hearing, the company was instructed to demonstrate good faith by depositing one million United States dollars into the government’s revenue account as part of efforts to address arrears owed to the Government of Liberia and affected local communities.

The committee underscored that concessionaires must remain accountable to both the state and host communities by fulfilling their financial and social obligations under the concession agreement.

It was further agreed that the hearing be rescheduled to another date, at which time China Union management must appear with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company is required to present a copy of the flagged receipt showing proof of the one million United States dollars deposited, provide updates on local community development projects, and respond to persistent labor-related complaints from workers and contractors.

These measures are intended to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance in line with the legislative mandate of safeguarding national and community interests.