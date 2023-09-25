China Stands Ready To Improve Livelihood Standards of Liberians

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

At a reception marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Government pledged, through its Embassy in Monrovia, to work with the Liberian Government to raise the standard of living for the populace.

“We are ready to join hands with our Liberian brothers to further deepen cooperation and carry out more cooperative projects to improve people’s livelihood and well-being, to jointly realize the beautiful dream of the people of the two countries in pursuit of a happy life,” Mr. FAN Erwei, charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia.

In a remark, Mr. FAN Erwei said China-Liberia relations have made great strides under the joint leadership of the presidents of the two countries and the support and promotion of friendly people from all walks of life.

“Cooperation between the two countries has also achieved fruitful results in the areas of economy and trade, medical and health care, infrastructure construction, and human resources development, which have benefited the peoples of the two countries,” he noted.

At present, Mr. Erwei mentioned that China is embarking on a new journey towards fully building a modern socialist country, and is striding forward to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization.

“We firmly believe that the new achievements of China’s development will surely bring more new opportunities for the development of Liberia.”

At the same time, the government recalls the numerous contributions and aid provided to the Liberian government and people, which explains how one China union policy operates.

The Liberian government expresses its sincere gratitude to China for the substantial technical and financial support it has given to Liberia’s development efforts over the years.

“These contributions contributed immensely to the peace and stability we enjoy today. We wish to note specifically among others, the ministerial complex which is hosting several government ministries and agencies, this has released our government rental payment for those ministries and agencies,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said remarking on behalf of the government of Liberia.

She extends gratitude on behalf of the Liberian government for the numerous assistance received from the People’s Republic of China in our health sector, today many lives are saved because of this kind gesture.

“Mr. Charge d’ Affaires Liberia and the People’s Republic of China have witnessed significant comprehensive and Tangible progress in the development of our friendship and corporation since the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between our two governments.”

She indicated that Liberia remains firm in adhering to the one-China policy which doesn’t only consolidate the political bases for our relations but also demonstrates that the Liberian people are supportive of the existence of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and people.

“It’s our sincere hope that the bonds and friendship so happily sustained between our two countries and people will be the glue that will continue to bond our two nations together for the mutual benefit of our nations and people, it’s my wish that the People’s Republic of China will continue to experience economic growth and prosperity.”

Liberian Speaker Bhofal Chambers was also present. According to him, China is currently the world’s second-largest troop provider to the UN.

Speaker Chamber continues by pointing out that China has direct investments in more than 140 nations globally; as a result, they perceive a shared humanity emerging from the East and hope that it will transcend literature to be felt and seen in our humanity.

“We hope that today will remind us of peace, and development. China and the Chinese people have been achievers, developers and they are futurists, we hope that the lesson that has been put down by China will be emulated by all regardless of persuasions,” he added.