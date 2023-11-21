China Pledges To Support Boakai’s Program

The Chinese Ambassador accredited near Monrovia has pledged his country’s support to the AREST platform of the incoming Unity Party led Government.

ARREST under the Boakai-Koung Administration is Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Tourism.

Yin Chengwu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary pointed out that China is willing to provide help to strengthen the areas of Agriculture, Roads Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Tourism.

The Ambassador hailed the cordial ties subsisting between the two nations and looks forward to moving the relationship to a new level during his tenure in the country.

The Chinese Envoy told the President-Elect that the Government of the People’s Republic of China remembered the numerous contributions of Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai towards the building of a sustained diplomatic relationship between China and Liberia when he served as Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

Some of the projects executed during that time include the Tapitta Hospital, the new terminal at the Roberts International Airport, the University of Liberia buildings at Fendall amongst others.

According to Ambassador Yin Chengwu all of these were made possible through good and visionary leadership of both nations.

Responding, The President-Elect of the Republic of Liberia said Liberia is blessed with rich soil and stressed the need for capacity building and underscored the need to upgrade the Booker Washington Institute to a Technical University.

President-Elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai told the Chinese Envoy that his government is coming to power to improve the lives of the common people in Liberia.

The President- Elect recalled that he has been close to most of the Chinese Ambassadors accredited near Monrovia and reiterated Liberia’s stance on the One China Policy.