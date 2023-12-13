China Drops Visa Application Fees

The People’s Republic of China, through its Embassy in Liberia has announced the reduction of visa application fees for Liberians and foreign nationals residing in the country by 25%.

According to the Chinese Embassy, the move is to further facilitate the people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries.

At its regular press briefing recently, the Chinese Embassy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin disclosed that following the country’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic with measures against Class-B infectious diseases, the Chinese Government has improved visa and entry policies for foreign nationals to facilitate cross-border travel.

“Good news again, after switching to walk-in visa application services, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia will reduce visa fees starting from December 11, 2023. Welcome to China. The Chinese Embassy in Liberia will reduce the Chinese visa fees from December 11, 2023, to December 31, 2024.”

” Visa Types Liberian Citizen and Foreigners in Liberia, Single Entry for Liberian citizens, US$68, while foreigners US$30. Double entries, Liberian citizens, US$101 and US$45 foreigners in Liberia. For multiple entries for 6 Months; Liberian citizens US$135 and foreigners US$60. multiple entries for 12 Months, Liberian citizens US$203 while foreigner in Liberia is US$90,” he disclosed.

Mr. Wang also noted that the visa fees for some “Foreigners in Liberia” may vary according to the principle of reciprocity.

“The visa applications submitted before December 11, 2023, will be charged as previously. Consular consulting hotline of the embassy: +231-886555566 this is in line with the notice on the Adjustment of Requirements for Chinese Visa Application,” he concluded.