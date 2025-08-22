China: Chinese Ambassador visits Youth and Sports minister

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Â Cole Bangalu, as part of efforts to strengthen the Liberia-China Relations.

Minister Bangalu and the Ambassador Chengwu met August 20, 2025, and exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and cooperation specifically in the fields of youth and sports and vocational training.

Ambassador Yin briefed Minister Cole on the current status of China-Liberia relations, saying that China has always been committed to promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

He added that China is willing to continue advancing the development of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

Speaking also, Minister Bangalu asserted that Liberia is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in youth empowerment, to deepen the friendship between the two countries and peoples.

He praises the Ambassador for such a vital discussion for the transformation of the young people.

