MONROVIA–With Liberia’s ambitious development plan, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia has pledged his government’s support .

Delivering a remark at Liberia Technology Sumit, held on Monday, July 21, Ambassador Yin Chengwu said.

“China attaches great importance to the development of science and technology. With its talent-driven development strategy, China is committed to self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology and promotes innovations that defy imagination.”

He added: “this summit focuses on science and technology legislation, digital infrastructure development, and digital applications in education, healthcare and finance, and discusses promoting in-depth integration of the digital economy and the real economy, which is highly timely and relevant. It demonstrates Liberia’s strategic vision to seize the opportunities of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, thereby accelerating the implementation of Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.”

Liberia has strong tiles with the Peoples Repubic of Chaina dating back from previos governments who recognized the one Chian policy.

Based on this, the ties between Liberia and Chaina has been growing from strength to strength with lots of supports to Liberia to enhance its deployment programs.

He added: China has a large number of high-quality workers and entrepreneurs, the world’s largest number of scientists and engineers, and the world’s largest full-time equivalent of R&D personnel.”

“Scientific and technological innovation is the key engine for the development of human society and an important means to address global challenges. At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is reshaping the global innovation landscape and the global economic structure. Digital technology and digital economy, as the forerunners of the world’s scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, are increasingly integrated into the entire process of economic and social development. The digital transformation of the global economy is becoming an inevitable trend. Meanwhile, human society faces mounting major challenges, international cooperation, openness and sharing in science and technology are needed more than ever before.

China has the largest number of "lighthouse factories" in the world, accounting for more than 40%. There are 71 artificial intelligence unicorn companies, accounting for nearly 1/3 of the world. In emerging industries including new energy, advanced materials, and next-generation IT, China plays a leading role globally, driving domestic economic transformation and upgrading, and facilitating worldwide digital transformation and green transition. By leveraging science technology innovation, China is increasingly contributing to international peace and development.

Also, China promotes open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory international science and technology cooperation, develop science for the benefit of all regardless of borders, and jointly build a global science and technology community. China will set up a global-scale scientific research fund, scale up sci-tech assistance to developing countries, share its innovative achievements with more countries, and allow scientific and technological progress to benefit all mankind. It is worthwhile to note that at the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation ( FOCAC ) concluded last month, China pledged enhanced cooperation with Africa in priority areas including green industries, e-commerce and e-payment, science and technology, and artificial intelligence. These initiatives align with the focus of today’s summit.”

He said “Looking ahead, Science and technology innovation and cooperation would serve as a new engine of China-Liberia strategic partnership. May I offer the following proposals for further advancing bilateral sci-tech collaboration.

First, engaging in strategic policy dialogue on ICT development frameworks, and collaboratively addressing global challenges such as cyber security.

Second, exploring cooperation in areas ranging from smart agriculture, digital education, e-health, e-governance to digital transformation of traditional industries, therefore advancing industrial upgrading and value addition, and contributing to socio-economic progress.

Third, enhancing collaboration within multilateral frameworks including the International Telecommunication Union, fostering synergy in capacity-building programs, telecommunications connectivity, and innovation hub development, among other priority areas.

Fourth, strengthening cooperation of empowering women and youth in science and technology, encouraging business-to-business exchanges and cooperation.”

“Liberia’s journey of sci-tech development will be marked by challenges yet boundless possibilities. As a trusted partner, China will work with Liberia, following the principles of “sincerity, real results, amity and good faith” and the spirit of “extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit”, to chart a new chapter in China-Liberia friendship and cooperation.” He concluded.

