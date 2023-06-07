Charlyne Predicts Victory For CPP

By: Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com and Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The vice running mate to Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine has predicted a win in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Cllr. Brumskine said with the level of support and understanding of the vision of the CPP by the citizenry who are the silent voters across the country, their victory is resounding.

Cllr. Brumskine said the silent voters are the majority of the country’s population concerned about a change of governance.

She narrated that the people of Liberia have resolved to make a positive change to give the presidency to the CPP of Alexander Cummings with a new vision and aspiration to transform Liberia.

Speaking Tuesday, June 6, 2023 on Truth FM, the CPP’s Vice Running Mate said the leadership of the collaborating political parties headed by Mr. Cummings will be a partnership in governance.

She disclosed that Mr. Cummings has consented for both of them to run the government with a shared vision and responsibility.

Cllr. Brumskine was quick to indicate that it is good for her to have a boss who is not threatening her but celebrates her strength and is considerate of her viewpoint on what she carries on the table.

According to her, Mr. Cummings is concerned about the female voices and their prospective, the youthful votes from outside of the southeast among others.

She said the biggest opposition political party in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections is the CPP that is comprised of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party (LP) of Musa Bility fraction.

Cllr. Brumskine used the interview to call on all supporter of Liberty Party who are aggrieve to return and fully support the CPP to victory.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Standard-bearer of the main opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Charlyne M. Brumskine has revealed that the decision to serve as Vice running mate to Alexander B. Cummings took her courage to step out and accept.

Miss. Brumskine admitted that the decision for her to sit at the highest table with Cummings has been long discussed with members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and Mr. Cummings in Grand Bassa County.

The Liberian female Lawyer disclosed that she never had any discussion with Alexander B. Cummings to serve as Vice-running mate. “I never discussed with him,” she further clarified.

According to her, the people of Buchanan wanted her to serve as Representative for District number three in the county. “Some people advised me to start from small,” she disclosed.

Madam Charlyne Brumskine noted that it is not about her, but about informing Liberian women and girls to know that this is a seat for them at the table. “I will never tell a young Liberian to start from the bottom,” she pointed-out.

The Liberian female Lawyer urged Liberians to have a formula in making decisions that will better their lives in society. “We must tell our children to break the bow and muster the courage,” she intimated.

Madam Brumskine disclosed that the only way to be great is to believe in yourself in making the rightful decision. “I have accepted the offer to be at the table to impact change for twelve years,” she pointed out.

According to her, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) represents the women group and the youthful generation of Liberia. “We represent a largest population in Bassa Land,” she said.

Madam Charlyne Brumskine lauded Mr. Cummings for choosing her to serve as running mate on the CPP ticket for the October 10, Presidential and Legislative Elections.