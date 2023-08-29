Charloe Musu’s Murder Trial Opens

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Barely a week after a motion for a change of venue prayed for by state lawyers was trashed, Criminal Court “A” has commenced trial into the alleged murder case involving Cllr. Gloria Musu-Scott, former Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, and her three relatives.

The four defendants are being trialed for murder, criminal conspiracy, and making false statements to state security about the death of the Justice’s niece Chaloe Musu.

The ground of the temple of justice which housed the Circuit Court witnessed the huge presence of members of the public, politicians, family members of the defendants, lawyers, and sympathizers who have gone to listen to the first day of the trial.

It can be recalled that on February 11, 2023, Zone Six Deport One of the Liberia National Police was alerted of an alleged burglary on the home of the former Chief Justice. Interviews were conducted with the Justice and others in the space at the time of the incident. A risk assessment was also carried out at which time it was recommended by the police for the former Chief Justice to hire the service of a security guard.

Again on February 23, 2023, between 9 pm to 10 pm, there was another attack on Justice Scott’s home. Upon police arrival, community dwellers responded to the scene to ensure the safety and protection of the Justice and her family.

The alleged perpetrator as described by Justice Scott could not be seen and one of the daughters who was stabbed was pronounced dead by health authorities at the Redemption Hospital with three others under medical treatment, for which she and the others are being prosecuted as the state is now of the view that there wasn’t a break in as was alerted by Justice Scott and her family. The stateswoman and her family are now being held accountable for the death of her niece whom she raised from a baby.

Following her indictment, Justice Scott and her three alleged conspirators were picked up and placed behind a pickup back and taken to the Monrovia Central Prison where they have spent nearly two months of efforts to secure their release from South Beach while the matter is still pending before the court.