Chaos at Star Base Hospital

as Mpox Patient Cries Out for Emergency Intervention Amid Security Collapse

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia, Liberia – A disturbing situation has unfolded at the Star Base Hospital in Monrovia, where journalist and Mpox patient Jallah Aloysius raised an emotional alarm over what he described as life-threatening conditions within the facility.

In a desperate video message circulating online, Aloysius who is currently admitted and quarantined at the hospital described a terrifying breakdown in security and patient care. According to his firsthand account, a new patient exhibiting erratic and violent behavior was introduced into the already overcrowded Mpox ward, setting off widespread panic among patients and medical staff.

The patient, believed to have been bitten by a dog nearly two months ago and allegedly suffering from neurological complications, reportedly shattered the front entrance glass, released smoke throughout the corridors, and threatened to burn down the facility.

“We are not safe here,” Aloysius cried out in his video, visibly trembling and short of breath. “This is supposed to be a hospital, a place of healing, but it has turned into a danger zone.”

He went on to say that frightened patients began fleeing the ward in chaos, with no nurses or doctors in sight. According to his claims, even medical staff abandoned their posts in fear of the violent patient, who eventually escaped from the facility and is now believed to be roaming freely in the nearby community.

“There’s no one to attend to us. Everyone ran away. Patients are escaping, trying to save their lives. We’re in pain from Mpox, and now this? This is a disaster waiting to happen,” he added.

The incident has raised serious questions about the management and security protocols at Star Base Hospital, which has been designated as one of the country’s isolation centers for Mpox patients. The possibility of the unidentified patient being misdiagnosed or improperly quarantined only compounds public health fears, especially with his sudden disappearance from the hospital grounds.

“How could a violent, possibly rabid patient be placed in the same ward with vulnerable Mpox patients? Who authorized that decision?” Aloysius questioned.

The visibly distraught journalist also warned that the missing patient could spread additional infection or cause physical harm to unsuspecting citizens, stating: “If care is not taken, this situation could spiral into something far worse. We are pleading for immediate help.”

No official statement has been issued yet by the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), or the management of Star Base Hospital. However, the video has prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with many calling for an urgent investigation into the alleged incident.

This latest development comes at a time when Liberia’s health system is already under strain from rising Mpox cases, and it raises critical concerns about patient safety, mental health assessment, and the enforcement of quarantine protocols.

Aloysius’s emotional plea has since gone viral, with concerned citizens and advocacy groups demanding swift intervention. Emergency response teams are being urged to verify the situation, relocate vulnerable patients, and secure the facility from further risk.

“This is not just a health emergency it’s a humanitarian one,” commented one health advocate. “Lives are at risk, and urgent action must be taken.”

As of press time, the whereabouts of the violent patient remain unknown, and residents in nearby communities are being urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

