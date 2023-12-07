“Certificate Our Senator-Elect For Proper Representation”

With just a day to the official certification of winners of the October 10, 2023 general elections and the November 14 presidential run-off election, a group of Lofa citizens have made an urgent call on NEC to certificate their newly elected Senator, Momo Tarnue-Kollie Cyrus.

The citizens have made the call under the banner, ‘Concerned Citizens United to Defend Democracy,’ weeks after the National Elections Commission announced Mr. Cyrus as winner of the October 10 Senatorial Election in Lofa County.

According to the group, the failure of the NEC to certificate Mr. Cyrus will result to the county been with a single Senator which is cause under representation of their County at the Liberian Senate.

The group in an official statement presented over the weekend in the county called on the candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change Moses Y. Kollie who filed a complaint against the National Elections Commission to rescind his compliant field with the National Elections Commission and accept the will of the people of Lofa as reflected by the election.

The group comprising prominent citizens from Lofa and predominantly from the Gbandiland Chiefdom called on NEC lower Lofa Magistrate Robert Sele who is presiding over the matter to immediately dispose of the case that have dragged on for over a month and allow the Lofa people’s duly elected Senator to play meaningful role in the impending Senate leadership election.

“We want to assure you that any attempt to circumvent the genuine will of the people will not be tolerated by a micro inch, and we urge the commission to prioritize the democratic ideas that our nation holds and retain its creditability of managing elections are affirmed by international observers in their handling of the October 10 poll,” the group said in their statement.

“Our democracy thrives on the will of the people, as expressed through their votes. It is deeply regrettable that Mr. Kollie has chosen to contest the results without substantial evidence, casting doubt on the legitimacy of an election that accurately reflected the voice of the electorate. Such actions erode public trust and set a dangerous precedent for future electoral processes” they further emphasized.

Meanwhile, the friends of Moses Y. Kollie on Tuesday December 5, 2023 in a press statement indicated that there must be a recount of the 10 centers where they believes several irregularities occurred during the election process.

According to James Wolubah, their political leader wants all supporters to remain calm as he will in the soonest possible time release an official statement regarding the ongoing election matter.

“Let’s maintain the peace because it is only through peace we can flourish in development,” James added.

The National Elections Commission is expected to officially certificate winners of the October 10 election on tomorrow December 8, 2023.