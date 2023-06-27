Central Prison Overcrowded

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The Assistant Minister for Corrections at the Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation, Ministry of Justice, Eddies Tarawali has disclosed that the Monrovia Center Prison is congested to take more prisoners.

Appearing on a local radio station Monday, June 26, 2023, the Assistant Minister for Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation disclosed that the Monrovia Center Prison was constructed for only three hundred seventy-five prisoners.

Speaking further Tarawali pointed out that the Monrovia Central Prison now has more than two thousand prisoners.

He explained that the Monrovia Central Prison lacks the capacity to grant any prisoners special accommodation.

Mr. Tarawali added that the Monrovia Central Prison is highly protected by the join securities network of Liberia.

He stressed that because of high-profile personalities at the Monrovia Central Prison, the institution has put in place more security measures to observe the prison facility.

According to him, when detain prisoners are brought to the Monrovia Central Prison to be detained, the first thing we do is to take procedure considering the person goes through a bio-circle social assessment.

Speaking further, Tarawali stressed that the bio-circle social assessment is the process that deals with the straining of every individual who is detained in prison.

“We have to strain detained prisoners to know if they have a medical problem,” he stressed.

According to him, the Correction of Bureau also carries on the classification of placement on every prisoner who goes through treatment and placement.

Tarawali explained that if there is any medical complication with the detained prisoners, “We invite the medical practitioners to conduct treatment.”

“When they enter the facility we should be able to know whether that prisoner has any major problem,” he added.

According to Mr. Tarawali, the Bureau of Correction has placed former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott in a prison that is highly protected. “We are taking into consideration the kind of offense she committed,” he added.