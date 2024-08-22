CENTRAL: Overcrowdings Still Hunt Central Prison

Liberia– Prisons worldwide are laden with challenges of overcrowdings and all kinds of situations governments often struggle to address, and here in Liberia, the situation is troublingly the same.

The Monrovia Central Prison in downtown Monrovia is presently facing overcrowdings – a long time issue that has confronted authorities even before Liberia descended into conflict.

From former Presidents Weah and Sirleaf, the cry to provide enough spaciousness at the holding facility is not yielding fruits, and hunting the current administration of Joseph Boakai.

Now, the Superintendent of the Central Prison Varney Lake has complained that overcrowdings at the holding facility is getting unbearable, and expressed the need for humanitarian organizations and other international partners to come to the aid of the inmates.

He made the remarks Tuesday when the Liberian Red Cross donated assorted food and nonfood items to the prison center for the inmates as part of the Red Cross’s observance of the world humanitarian day.

He expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for identifying with them, especially during the rainy season.

Mr. Lake further disclosed that whenever the Monrovia Central Prison received humanitarian gesture from partners because of their uniqueness as the capital prison center, they have to assist other prisons facilities across the country.

He used the occasion to urge the LNRC to further assist the Monrovia Central Prisons with mats, blankets, buckets among others.

For his part, the secretary -General Gregory Blamo presenting the assorted items to the authorities of the Monrovia Central Prison said it was the Red Cross way of assistant the center during this year’s world humanitarian day.

He assured the prison officials that the Red Cross will do its best to assist them in the area of humanity by provided those basic needs for the upkeep of the inmates especially the females with their sanitary materials.