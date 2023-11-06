CENTAL Wants LACC Investigate, Prosecute Sanctioned Newly Elected Senators

Politics
By Wilson
200

The anti-Corruption campaign group in Liberia, Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL) has spoken strongly against the recent elections of three former and present senior officials who were sanctioned by the United States government for alleged public corruption.

Three of the former officials who were sanctioned by the US government for alleged “public corruption”—Nathaniel McGill, Senator-elect of Margibi County, Bill Twehway, Senator-elect of Rivercess County and Prince Y. Johnson, re-elected Senator of Nimba County—were declared winners by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the October 10 legislative election.

In September 2022, many Liberians called for sanctioned and resigned officials not only to declare their exit assets but to restitute whatever public funds they may have benefitted from though alleged public corruption, in order to ensure accountability. Citizens In Liberia Demand That Sanctioned Former Gov’t Officials Restitute Funds – News Public Trust

In its latest statement, CENTAL is calling the new leadership of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) “to break the culture of impunity for corruption in Liberia by engaging the United States Government for evidence to aid prosecution of elected sanctioned officials and others accused for corruption and the abuse of public trust and resources.” See full text inside.

