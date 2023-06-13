CENTAL CONVENES DIALOGUE ON DRIVERS OF CONFLICTS IN CONCESSION AREAS

MONROVIA-As part of efforts aimed at garnering the input of stakeholders on key findings of the recently conducted Political Economic Analysis Report (PEA), the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) in partnership with USAID Civil Society Activity (CSA) will on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, @ 9 am to 3 pm, convene a one-day Stakeholders’ Policy Dialogue.

The dialogue, which will be held at the Sinkor Palace Hotel in Monrovia, is expected to amongst others, share key findings from the (PEA) including the drivers of conflict and violence in concession areas and nearby communities in Bong, Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Grand Cape Mount counties.

PEA is a structured approach designed to examine power dynamics, political, and economic forces that influence governance, development, and service delivery. The study was conducted in four targeted counties: Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount from March thru April 2023.

The findings were gathered from interpersonal interviews and focus group discussions aimed at engaging stakeholders’ perspectives on the impact of concessions in the communities, and oversight of concession investment with the goal of promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Those expected at the forum will include key stakeholders like officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), the National Bureau of Concession (NBC), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The event will also attract representatives from civil society organizations, policymakers, students, and subject matter experts on concession investment in the four counties.

The goal is to encourage advocacy for reforms in the sector and improve transparency and good governance. The Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI) implements the USAID CSA program.