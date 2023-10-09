CEMESP Ends Two-Day Media Dialogue

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

With just 24 hours to the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Elections in Liberia, the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP) has ended a two-day media dialogue on de-emphasizing political hate speech in Liberia. The engagement was intended to de-emphasize political hate speeches in the electioneering process.

Speaking at the dialogue in Monrovia, CEMESP Executive Director Malcolm W. Joseph noted that the situation of political hate speech has further exhibited the partisan inclination of journalists to breach ethical standards by promoting the cause of candidates, thus confusing the minds of voters who need to be educated.

Mr. Joseph added that the two-day media dialogue was meant to improve and strengthen journalists and recommit to upholding ethical standards in covering elections void of hate speeches.According to him, Liberia has reached a crucial stage, especially during this campaign season that has been characterized by the downright propaganda and hate speeches that are looming around and playing out on social media while sipping through the legacy media.

CEMESP Executive Director at the same time stressed the need to engage journalists in the capital, Monrovia to seek pay for conflict-sensitive reporting that negates the negative labelling of candidates.

Political hate speech most often incites violence that may sometimes lead to physical injuries and other political crises that undermine the democracy of any society.

The Dialogue was organized by CEMESP in collaboration with the West Africa Network for Peace Building with funding from the European Union, which brought together several journalists in print, television, and electronic media in Monrovia.