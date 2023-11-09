CDC’s COP Pays Homage To Min. Tweah

The Coalition for Democratic Change Council of Patriot (CDC- COP) has hailed Minister Samuel Tweah and CelebratedLiberia’s successful passing of the MCC Scorecard with its highest mark (14 out of 20) under the Weah-led Administration.

In a statement, the National Executive Council of the nation’s premier and foremost civil rights political movement, the CDC- Council of Patriots used wavelength to extend unflinching appreciation to the workaholic and erudite Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah for piloting Liberia’s most successful passing of the MCC scorecard making it the highest score point in our country’s history.

The release said Amara Konneh and the failed Unity Party couldn’t achieve this feat in 12 years but Minister Tweah has done it in 5 years. “This herculean achievement distinguishes Tweah as the most knowledgeable and best-performing Finance Minister in the history of Liberia,”the release added.

According to the statement, Liberia has historically passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) scoring 14 out of 20 indicators, and is thus eligible for consideration for a compact that will create opportunities for Liberians.

MCC’s competitive selection process is a data-driven, transparent method for determining where the agency invests its development dollars. To be considered for MCC funding, countries must first pass MCC’s scorecard–a collection of 20 independent, third-party indicators that measure a country’s policy performance in the areas of economic freedom, investing in its people, promoting equality, economic stability, and ruling justly.

This win for Liberia shows and validates that the country under President Weah is on the right trajectory toward Democratic uprightness and economic stability.

The Liberian Government and Minister Tweah’saccomplishments are amazingly inexhaustible and we’re elated to send revolutionary salutations to this astute and gallant team of technocratic and selfless financial experts at the Ministry of Finance for the awesome work they continue to do as we work to implement the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).