CDC Worried

The Chairman of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Morlubah K. Morlu has sounded out a strong warning saying that warlords supporting opposition Unity Party Standard-bearer, Joseph N. Boakai in the presidential runoff election is dangerous to Liberia’s future.

The CDC Chairman added, “It’s risky to give power to people who have been endorsed by warlords; their quest for state power isn’t about introducing reforms instead, they are coming for vengeance.”

Addressing a news conference recently at the CDC headquarters in Monrovia, Morlu who did not identify the specific group of warlords supporting Ambassador Boakai, denounced those accused as warlords adding that all those who are supporting the Unity Party are warlords with an agenda to undermine Liberia’s future.

”These individuals have a goal to remove all CDCicians from government which we cannot allow to occur. They cannot be allowed to seize state authority, “he pointed out.

Political observers say Mr. Morlu’s statement on warlords’ support to a particular political party is belated as he didn’t condemn his own party-CDC when it was been hugely supported by Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson in the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Prince Johnson is one of the warlords supporting Unity party’s Joseph Boakai in the 2023 Presidential Election. Senator supported the CDC against UP in the 2017 Presidential Election which brought Mr. Weah to power.

According to political pundits, Mr. Morlu’s statement is a sign of fear that his Standard-bearer will be defeated in the runoff. They also see his comments as move intended to create disunity and confusion in the country.

Morlu praised the CDC for obtaining 27 parliamentary seats and noted that no political party had ever taken that many seats in the Legislature calling it a triumph that reaffirmed incumbent President Weah’s leadership.

“We are going to the runoff strong; we defeated them in the Senate and the House of Representatives; this alone shows that President Weah’s second-term victory is sure, ” Morlu told newsmen.

He stressed that an 87-year-old elderly man cannot possibly become President over Weah. He also stated that the CDC has formed a broad–based coalition that would transform the nation. He added that women, elders and even the younger generation will not permit such to occur.

“Politicians ought to know when to step down, but because our uncle did not do so in an honorable manner, we will retire him at the polls during the runoff election,” he boasted.

He praised partisans and supporters of the CDC for turning out in large numbers to vote, adding, “We are a tolerant group of people; let’s take this attitude to the runoff.”

He praised the CDC in the runoff election, praising ALP standard bearer Benoni Urey, CPP Standard–bearer, Alexander B. Cummings, Vice Standard–bearer Charlene Brumskine, and party Chairman Musa Bility for their collaboration and endorsement ahead of the 2023 Presidential Run-off.

”These individuals have made the morally correct choice to join the CDC and it is the responsibility of all CDC supporters and allies to embrace and accept them.”

He reminded Cidicians that this is their last vote for President Weah and that all Cidicians who began this trip in 2004 must end it, stating that although President Weah had already established the groundwork for transformation in this nation, his goal was not yet accomplished.

“It’s you that brought him this far, and you can’t abandon him at this time; you must complete the mission you have started. No matter what the situation, you must cast a vote because it will enable President Weah to realize his vision for this nation. There is no good reason not to do so. We will fight from street to street, doors to doors, village to village; you must reach out to every household,” the CDC Chairman added.