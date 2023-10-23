CDC Will Run Issues-Based Campaign

In the wake of the imminent runoff between the CDC and Unity Party, the National Campaign Spokesman of the Coalition for Democratic Change has exhorted the Liberian electorates to choose development over ethnicity and unity over hate messages.

Speaking when he appeared at a local forum in Morrison Farm Community of District# 3, Montserado County, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala advanced the idea that Liberia can only be developed if Liberians elect leaders based on their development track record and not based on ethnicity.

He further pointed out that Liberia’s history is replete with instances where irrational tribalism led to the war which brought untold death and sufferings of the Liberian people and that revisiting that path could only breed more strife and disunity.

He cautioned the voting population to be mindful of such wicked rhetoric and to reject politicians who use ethnicity instead of projecting development plans or track records as the bases for securing votes and being elected. He emphasized that of late, key actors in certain opposition parties have begun to use the ethnic card as a means of reelection which was very sad and disturbing.

He concluded by saying that the CDC will continue to run an issue-based election void of ethnicity and division but based on the development and peaceful track record of President Weah who has ensured ethnic and regional balance in his government from the inception of his leadership in 2018.