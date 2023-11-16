CDC Urges Supporters To Ignore Yekeh’s Pre-Victory Celebration

By, Washington Tuman Watson

The Campaign Spokesman of the Coalition for Democratic Change Cllr. Kanio Bai-Gbala has urged supporters of the CDC and other Liberians not to give credence to Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah provocation for electoral violence.

Cllr. Bai-Gbala assertion came as a result of Representative Kolubah’s Unity Party Runoff pre-victory parade with some youths through the main streets of Monrovia and it environs.

According to the Montserrado County Lawmaker who is a strong supporter of former Vice President Joseph Boakai for the presidency disclosed that the tally of Unity Party’s votes in the runoff elections has proven that the UP candidate has won the polls.

But in reaction to Representative Kolubah’s action, the CDC Campaign Spokesman said nobody will arrest the Montserrado County lawmaker for such provocative action.

In a post, Cllr. Bai-Gbala said they are aware of Representative Kolubah’s plans to cause confusion but this has failed.

Unconfirmed reports indicates that on Tuesday night following the counting of votes from across the voting center polling room, supporters of the CDC were also celebrating their reported pre-victory of the runoff poll at their headquarters.